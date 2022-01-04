Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after acquiring an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE O opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

