Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,436 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

