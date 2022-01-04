Truist Financial Corp Has $61.69 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,116 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $61,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.