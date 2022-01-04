Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of IQVIA worth $63,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.2% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 78.8% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.93 and its 200 day moving average is $255.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

