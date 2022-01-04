Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $168.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.53. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

