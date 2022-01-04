Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 9,237 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

