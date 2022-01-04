National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,362 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 51.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 24.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NATI opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 108.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.26.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 270.01%.

NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

