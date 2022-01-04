Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 905 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 53.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.