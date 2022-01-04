Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after purchasing an additional 175,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 806,014 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.51. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

