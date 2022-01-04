Algorand Hits One Day Trading Volume of $931.95 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003685 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $11.19 billion and approximately $931.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00229399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00036537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.79 or 0.00504865 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00088170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,891,861,218 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,841,084 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.