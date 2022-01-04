O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 5,220 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Moelis & Company worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

