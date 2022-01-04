Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,220 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

