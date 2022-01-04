QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $186.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $208.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.