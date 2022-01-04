Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.78.

Shares of TEAM opened at $350.42 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.