Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 9,482 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $117,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 72.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,536 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,819,000 after purchasing an additional 991,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

