Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Down 3.1%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. Approximately 139,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 243,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

TXP has been the subject of several research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$199.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

