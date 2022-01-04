Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.10

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.10 and last traded at $91.95, with a volume of 7205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,277,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Equity Residential by 16.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after acquiring an additional 80,684 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.