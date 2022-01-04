TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.06

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.06 and last traded at C$29.93, with a volume of 305057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. The firm has a market cap of C$40.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.29.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 131.81%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

