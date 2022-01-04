ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.52

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.52 and last traded at $149.39, with a volume of 46423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.94.

ProShares Ultra S&P500’s stock is going to split on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,063 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $37,562,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $15,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 310.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $3,759,000.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

