Mirrored Netflix Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.57 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $621.40 or 0.01325682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $13.57 million and $20,126.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.24 or 0.08192759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00079066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,831.51 or 0.99910152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007410 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,838 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mNFLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.