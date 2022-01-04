Liquity Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $73.60 million and $587,879.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00011061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.24 or 0.08192759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00079066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,831.51 or 0.99910152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,194,332 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

