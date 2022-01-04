Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Shares of ZTS opened at $234.03 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

