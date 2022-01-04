Xponance Inc. Sells 952 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.23. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

