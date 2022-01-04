Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Decreases By 68.7%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,809. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $70.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.46% and a return on equity of 114.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.77%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

