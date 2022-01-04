Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Decreases By 70.9%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 116,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

EIC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 32,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

