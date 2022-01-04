Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 69.4% in December

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NKG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,786. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.