Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

