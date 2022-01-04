MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 478 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $630.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $657.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.11, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

