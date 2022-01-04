MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $350.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $263.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

