Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $1.67 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after buying an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after buying an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after buying an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

NYSE WU traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

