Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 745 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after buying an additional 149,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.06. 14,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,491. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

