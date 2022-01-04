Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,176 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. 11,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

