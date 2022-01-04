Americana Partners LLC Purchases 32,744 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,744 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,887,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,752. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

