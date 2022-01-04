Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868,814. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.58 and a 200-day moving average of $345.95. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $942.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total transaction of $25,575,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.