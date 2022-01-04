Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.34. The company had a trading volume of 30,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,370. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.31.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.