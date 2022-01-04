Americana Partners LLC Acquires 3,722 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 43,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

