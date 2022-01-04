31,810 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in American International Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American International Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American International Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

