Americana Partners LLC Purchases New Position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Americana Partners LLC owned about 1.42% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 57.6% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 82.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,096. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

