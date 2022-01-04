Americana Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 241.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.27. 105,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,184,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

