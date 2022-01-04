Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.7% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,651. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

