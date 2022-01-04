4,371 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 169,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after buying an additional 77,359 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Shares of CLH opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average of $101.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

