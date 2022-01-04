Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 31,896 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 282.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,181,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

