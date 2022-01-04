Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,515 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Element Solutions by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

