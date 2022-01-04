Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 59.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 850 shares of company stock worth $57,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 154.55%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

