Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,891 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nokia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 8.6% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Nokia by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

