Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Up 63.2% in December

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the November 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Biome Grow has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

