LSV Asset Management Sells 35,088 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,088 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of -185.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.14. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

