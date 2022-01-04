Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,460.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

