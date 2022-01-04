U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,459 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $71,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after buying an additional 1,262,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,995,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Barclays cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.