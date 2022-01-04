Boston Partners Sells 8,369 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $77,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $313,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,155. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSIT opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

